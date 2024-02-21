The Ministry of Defense is creating an application for the military. It will be launched in the summer

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MDU) is working on the creation of the "Army+" application, which will provide access to documents and services for the military.

"I often hear complaints from soldiers about excessive paperwork — filling out paper logs, endless reports. Our decision is to digitize everything as much as possible," noted the head of MDU Rustem Umyerov.

The "Army+" application is planned to be launched in the summer of 2024, it will include:

electronic identity card of the defender, which simplifies access to e-services and combat systems;

a complex knowledge base, which is a source of reliable information about the completion of the service;

feedback forms — so that the state can quickly respond to challenges, based on real data;

online training courses for self-development.

"Every day, the military spends a lot of time on filing reports and other paperwork. Thanks to the application, reports will become automatic and convenient. We create a system that hears everyone. Our vision is a combat-ready army thanks to mutual trust and innovation," emphasized Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

"Army+" is being developed by the Ministry of Defense together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.