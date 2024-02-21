The government updated the criteria for the reservation of employees of defense enterprises

The government has updated the criteria for further reservation of conscripted employees of enterprises that are important for the national economy.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Itʼs about two reservation options — from 50% of conscript workers (regardless of the military accounting specialty) and up to 50% inclusive.

From 50% of employees

This includes enterprises, institutions and organizations that produce goods for the military, develop, modernize and repair military and special equipment and spare parts for it, manufacture ammunition and other defense products.

Such an enterprise must meet two criteria:

is in the process of executing a contract with a state customer in the field of defense or is a co-executor of such a contract;

more than 50% of the total production is goods, works and services for defense purposes (for the last reporting period).

Up to 50% of employees

This includes enterprises that work in the field of industry, the aircraft industry and in the field of space activities. Such an enterprise must meet three of the five specified criteria:

is in the stage of execution of a contract with a state customer in the field of defense or is a co-executor of such a contract;

more than 50% of the total volume of production is goods, works and services for defense purposes (for the last reporting period);

included in the electronic register of participants in the selection and executors of state contracts (agreements);

participates in the implementation of tasks and measures provided for by state target programs in the aircraft industry and in the field of space activities;

must manufacture goods, perform works and provide services for military defense enterprises (which, in turn, use them to manufacture defense goods).

The decision on the companyʼs compliance with these criteria is made by the working group. The algorithm of actions for enterprises regarding the reservation of employees is the same for both options. You need to send an application letter with documents to the Ministry of Strategy and Industry, and they will already make the appropriate decision.

As for military and industrial enterprises, if the enterprise meets the criteria and the Ministry of Strategy and Industry makes a corresponding decision, then it is recognized as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihood of the population in a special period. This is the basis for further reservation.

For companies in the industrial, aerospace and aerospace industries, the eligibility decision is one step on the way to reservation.