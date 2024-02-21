Hero of Ukraine and co-author of the Constitution Stepan Khmara died

Stepan Khmara — public figure, dissident, Hero of Ukraine, deputy of three convocations of the Verkhovna Rada and co-author of the Constitution of Ukraine — died at the age of 87.

This was reported by his wife Roksolana Khmara.

"I donʼt want to believe it. I donʼt want to write it. My dearest husband in the world has died. Thatʼs all. We all did our best and more. We so wanted him to be with us when they announced our Victory!" she wrote.

Stepan Khmara was a Ukrainian politician, human rights defender, doctor, dissident during the period of perestroika, political prisoner of Soviet concentration camps, the MP of Ukraine of the I, II and IV convocations. He was also an active participant in the Orange Revolution of 2004 with the support of Viktor Yushchenko. At the same time, Stepan Khmara is known for criticizing all presidents of Ukraine.