Kyiv hotel “Ukraine” was valued at more than one billion hryvnias. Privatization is planned for the end of summer

Kyiv hotel "Ukraine" was valued at over one billion hryvnias by the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU). The auction for its privatization is planned to be held at the end of summer.

This was reported by the head of SPFU Vitaliy Koval in an interview with Mind.ua.

"We have already completed the evaluation procedure of the hotel — it is UAH 1.039 billion without VAT. We are currently preparing for the auction, which we are planning at the end of the summer — maybe we will even go into the 3rd quarter," noted the head of SPFU.

He added that now the hotel is functioning better than a year ago. This is explained by the greater number of guests and conferences — at least 15 of them are held per month. The head of the State Property Fund said that the hotel will be presented to foreign operators. They are interested in him and "viewed as a top five prospect", although he currently has 4 stars.