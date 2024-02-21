General Staff data: Russia lost 1 130 occupiers over the past day

Russia has lost 1 130 occupiers, 70 armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, and 56 units of automobile equipment and tanks with fuel and lubricants over the past day.

This is reported by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the past day, 66 combat clashes took place at the front.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advance in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region. In the Lyman direction, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian units 8 times near Bilohorivka (the Luhansk region), and Terny, Vyimka (the Donetsk region).

2 attacks were repulsed near Ivanivske (the Donetsk region), in the direction of Bakhmut. And in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkine, Severne, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the occupiers tried 20 times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Heorhiivka, Pobyeda, and Novomykhailivka (the Donetsk region). In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russians attacked 7 times south of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region. And in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

The Russians also unsuccessfully stormed the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the Kherson direction.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 10 personnel concentration areas and 5 enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.