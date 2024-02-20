The Russians killed two more civilians in the Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a kamikaze drone in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, around 4:50 p.m. on February 20. Three victims are known, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

There were three people in the car: the 38-year-old driver and another civilian, a 50-year-old man, died on the spot, and the latterʼs 48-year-old wife was taken to the hospital with injuries.

All three are local farm workers. They were returning home after work.