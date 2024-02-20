The Russians killed two more civilians in the Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car with a kamikaze drone in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, around 4:50 p.m. on February 20. Three victims are known, the head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.
There were three people in the car: the 38-year-old driver and another civilian, a 50-year-old man, died on the spot, and the latterʼs 48-year-old wife was taken to the hospital with injuries.
All three are local farm workers. They were returning home after work.
- Russian troops invaded the territory of the Kharkiv region at the beginning of a large-scale war — on February 24, 2022, but they could not capture the regional center. Currently, 29 settlements in the region remain under occupation, regional military administration reported. On January 21, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military had withdrawn from Krokhmalne of Kupyansk district, and the Russians had entered the deserted village. The occupiers suffered losses in Krokhmalne as a result of shelling, the Armed Forces reported afterward.