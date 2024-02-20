Sweden announced its record package of military aid to Ukraine — $683 million

Sweden will allocate $683 million in military assistance to Ukraine. This is already the 15th aid package and the largest from the country.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Sweden Paul Johnson.

This support package addresses some of Ukraineʼs most pressing needs and aligns with the military capability coalitions being formed within the Defense Contact Group of Ukraine.

Sweden will transfer artillery ammunition, the RBS70 air defense system, anti-tank missiles, hand grenades and Carl Gustaf grenade launchers. The country will also hand over 10 amphibious assault boats Stridsbåt 90 and 20 group boats, as well as underwater equipment. Sweden will also transfer aid to funds for the purchase of additional weapons for Ukraine.

Also, Sweden will allocate another $96 million to a joint fund with Denmark, which purchases CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.

"Russiaʼs war on Ukraine is also a war against the rules-based order. Ukraine is not only defending its own freedom but that of all of Europe. Sweden will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Russia cannot be allowed to win this war," Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson noted.

In total, since the full-scale invasion of Russia, Sweden has transferred weapons and equipment to Ukraine in the amount of $2.9 billion.