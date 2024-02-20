Great Britain has closed the Ukraine Family Scheme for Ukrainian refugees

Great Britain terminated the Ukraine Family Scheme on February 19. This is one of the two schemes that allowed Ukrainian refugees to stay legally in the country.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

As part of the Ukraine Family Scheme, Ukrainian refugees could enter Great Britain if they had relatives living there. This type of visa gave Ukrainians the opportunity to study, work and receive assistance from the state for the next three years.

The Ukraine Family Scheme visa will expire in March 2025. Until then, you need to find an alternative option to stay legally in the United Kingdom.

In Great Britain, participants of the Ukraine Family Scheme program are offered to apply for the Homes for Ukraine program — within its limits, the British host Ukrainians in exchange for state support.