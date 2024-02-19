Ecuador will not transfer its old Russian military equipment to Ukraine

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld said her country will not transfer any military equipment to Ukraine or any other country involved in an armed conflict.

She stated this during the meeting, the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo reports.

According to her, there is a clear instruction from the President of Ecuador not to supply military equipment to countries in a state of armed conflict.

"Ecuador is part of the UN Security Council. As its member, we contribute to the resolution of conflicts, always respecting international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes," said Sommerfeld.