Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld said her country will not transfer any military equipment to Ukraine or any other country involved in an armed conflict.
She stated this during the meeting, the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo reports.
According to her, there is a clear instruction from the President of Ecuador not to supply military equipment to countries in a state of armed conflict.
"Ecuador is part of the UN Security Council. As its member, we contribute to the resolution of conflicts, always respecting international law and the peaceful resolution of disputes," said Sommerfeld.
- On February 9, 2024, the media wrote that Ecuador plans to transfer Russian Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine through the United States in exchange for American UH-60 Black Hawk, as well as other old Russian military equipment for further shipment to Ukraine. We are talking about RSZV and air defense systems of the 90s of production.
- The plans for the "exchange" of equipment were officially announced by the president of Ecuador. A few days after these statements, Russia expressed its rejection of the fact that it was not consulted on this matter. And she threatened sanctions against banana exporters.
- Already on February 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a meeting with Ecuadorian leader Daniel Noboa, after which the Russian Federation decided not to impose a ban on the import of bananas. The state media of the Russian Federation wrote that the leader of Ecuador promised the Russians not to transfer weapons to the USA.