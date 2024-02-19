From the beginning of 2024, Japan became the largest donor to Ukraine

At the beginning of 2024, Japan became the largest donor of budget aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance.

"Despite the long geographical distance, Japan is a reliable partner of Ukraine. The Government of Ukraine highly appreciates Japanʼs contribution to maintaining the financial stability of our country. Direct budget support in 2024 amounts to $436 million, of which grants are about $140 million," Minister Serhiy Marchenko said at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Suzuki Shunichi.

The money came within the World Bank projects INSPIRE (social protection — $300 million), ARISE (agriculture — $89.8 million), HOPE (housing restoration — $49.4 million).

By the end of the quarter, Japan will transfer another $1.8 billion in aid.

According to Marchenko, the current need for external financing is $37.3 billion. "In 2024, Japan is the leader in providing direct budget support to Ukraine. We count on maintaining aid in Japanʼs next fiscal year as well," Marchenko noted.

In general, during the year, Japan is ready to allocate $4.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine.