The UN International Court of Justice will assess the legal consequences of Israelʼs actions in the Palestinian territories

The UN International Court of Justice in The Hague will begin hearings on the legal consequences of Israelʼs actions in the Palestinian territories since 1967.

This is reported by Deutsche Welle.

In December 2022, the UN General Assembly asked the UN International Court of Justice to assess the legal consequences "arising from Israelʼs policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

In particular, this refers to "Israelʼs violation of the Palestinian peopleʼs right to self-determination." The court is also expected to evaluate the situation after Israelʼs actions for the UN and other countries. The hearing will begin on Monday, February 19, where representatives of 52 states will speak.