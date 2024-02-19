The UN International Court of Justice will assess the legal consequences of Israelʼs actions in the Palestinian territories

The UN International Court of Justice in The Hague will begin hearings on the legal consequences of Israelʼs actions in the Palestinian territories since 1967.
This is reported by Deutsche Welle.
In December 2022, the UN General Assembly asked the UN International Court of Justice to assess the legal consequences "arising from Israelʼs policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."
In particular, this refers to "Israelʼs violation of the Palestinian peopleʼs right to self-determination." The court is also expected to evaluate the situation after Israelʼs actions for the UN and other countries. The hearing will begin on Monday, February 19, where representatives of 52 states will speak.
- The hearing of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations will begin against the background of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the militants of the Islamist group Hamas.
- In connection with this war, on December 9, 2023, the Republic of South Africa appealed to the International Court of Justice of the United Nations with a request to recognize that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, Israel itself rejects these accusations and, to refute it, declassified 30 state documents.
- On February 17, 2024, the UN court issued the first rulings on South Africaʼs lawsuit against Israel — the court declared that it had jurisdiction to rule on this case and rejected Israelʼs objections. He obliged the country to "take measures" to prevent genocide in the sector, to prevent and punish incitement to genocide. In fact, Israel was obliged to minimize civilian casualties and destruction, but the court did not oppose the operation.