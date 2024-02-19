“Ukrposhta” will issue a series of stamps for the 10th anniversary of the Ukrainian resistance

"Ukrposhta" is releasing a new postal block “I bude vesna!” ["And there will be spring!"], dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity and the Ukrainian resistance.

"I bude vesna!" is the issue of postage stamps with the most iconic photos of the war in honor of the heroic resistance of Ukrainians to the Russian aggressor, which has been going on for 10 years, the press service notes.

Postal set "I bude vesna!" contains: stamp block, C6 art envelope and four postcards. The circulation of the block is 250 000. The designer of the postal block, postcards, envelopes and stamps is Volodymyr Taran.

The price of the set is UAH 136, pre-orders are already open.

Stamp No. 2072 "Capture of Belbek Airport". Sevastopol, 2014". Polish photographer Kuba Kaminsky (PAP) took a photo of the episode of the capture of Belbek airport in Sevastopol.

Stamp No. 2073 "Love cannot be stopped! Kharkiv, 2022" Serhii Bobko (AFP) captures a fragile moment of love: medical volunteers at a wedding photo shoot in the yard of a house destroyed by Russian missiles in Kharkiv in the spring of 2022.

On the stamp No. 2074 "Light will win! Azovstal. Mariupol, 2022" is a warrior in the sun at Azovstal, a legendary self-portrait taken by defender Dmytro Kozatsky with the call sign "Orest" in May 2022.