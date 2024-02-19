The Hungarian government refused to receive a delegation of US senators

A bipartisan delegation of US senators paid an official visit to the capital of Hungary on February 18 and called on the countryʼs government to immediately approve Swedenʼs bid to join NATO, but government officials refused to meet with the senators.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

The senators are disappointed that no member of the Hungarian government accepted the invitation to meet the delegation.

"With Swedenʼs accession to NATO, Hungary and your prime minister will do a great service to the freedom-loving nations of the world," noted Republican Senator Tom Tillis during a press conference at the US Embassy in Budapest.

Democratic Senator Jean Sahin said it was disappointing that no member of the Hungarian government accepted the invitation to meet with the delegation, but she was "optimistic" and hoped Swedenʼs accession would be submitted for ratification when Hungarian lawmakers reconvened on 26 February

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy called the Orbán governmentʼs refusal to meet "strange and disturbing."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Friday that he welcomed the senatorsʼ visit, but said "you should not try to put pressure on us because we are a sovereign country."

Hungary is the only one of the 31 NATO members that has not yet ratified Swedenʼs application.