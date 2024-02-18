Denmark transferred all its artillery to Ukraine and called on the West to do the same

At the Munich Security Conference, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that her country had transferred all of its artillery to Ukraine. She appealed to her colleagues to hand over the weapons they have at their disposal to the Armed Forces, as they are more needed in Ukraine.

Frederiksen recalled that European leaders often cite problems with weapons production as an obstacle to increasing supplies.

"Ukraine is asking us for ammunition and artillery now. We, Denmark, have decided to transfer all our artillery to Ukraine. So, sorry, friends, there is military equipment in Europe, it is not only a matter of production. We have weapons, ammunition, air defense systems that we are not using yet. They must be handed over to Ukraine," the Danish Prime Minister stressed.

Mette Frederiksen also stated that the Europeans should not wait for the resolution of the crisis with the approval of the financing of supplies from the USA for the Armed Forces. "It doesnʼt matter what the USA will do, but we Europeans have to protect ourselves. This is a war on the European continent," she reminded.

"Military equipment, not words. Words cannot solve this situation," Mette summed up.