Zelenskyi and Macron signed a security agreement for 10 years. Here is her text

Ukraine and France signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of security — it will be valid for 10 years from the date of signing. Its text was published on the website of the official online representation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Within the framework of the agreement, France will provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine to protect and restore its territorial integrity, as well as economic recovery and reconstruction. The country will prevent and restrain any new aggression from Russia, and will also support the integration of Ukraine into the structures of the European Union and NATO.

Security

France will help Ukraine to protect its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity from aggression by the Russian Federation on a bilateral basis. Paris will also strengthen Ukraineʼs military potential, resilience and economic stability.

Also, France will help Ukraine to join the collective instruments of combating foreign interference and manipulation of information. This will improve Ukraineʼs ability to counter Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns. In the field of cyber security, Paris will help Ukraine detect, restrain and prevent any cyber aggression and cyber espionage.

In addition, France will develop the protection of Ukraineʼs critical infrastructure, in particular by military means, giving priority to, but not limited to, modern means of air defense. The countries will also deepen cooperation in the field of intelligence and counter the activities of dangerous organized crime.

Military and defense industry

France will support the development of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and increase Ukraineʼs resilience to deter and defend against future attacks. The countries will establish cooperation in the military sphere, in particular through industrial cooperation, primarily in the spheres of artillery and air defense, as well as in the spheres of armored vehicles, maritime security, military medical support, information technologies and demining.

France will train the Ukrainian military, as well as play a leading role in artillery and air defense coalitions; will participate in Air Force and Maritime Security coalitions and other coalitions. In 2024, France will provide up to €3 billion in additional aid.

France will contribute to the development of the defense and industrial base of Ukraine, in particular by attracting French investments, localization of production on the territory of Ukraine and joint production. Paris will also help to integrate the Ukrainian defense industry into the security and defense system of NATO and the EU.

Civil sphere

France will continue to allocate humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Ukraine will continue to carry out reforms necessary for joining the EU — in the areas of justice and the rule of law, fighting corruption, modernization of the state apparatus, decentralization, transparency and good governance both in the economic sector and in the security and defense sector. Paris will support Kyiv in this.

Paris will also help reintegrate the occupied territories and contribute to the socio-economic recovery of Ukraine.

France will take steps to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, and will also introduce sanctions against the Russian Federation. France and Ukraine will support the work of the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General and the International Criminal Court to ensure a full and fair investigation into allegations of war crimes and other international crimes. France will continue its participation in the work of the Coalition to find options for the creation of a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Future aggression

In the event of a future Russian armed attack on Ukraine, Paris and Kyiv will hold consultations within 24 hours to determine the measures necessary to counter or deter aggression.

France will provide Ukraine with quick and long-term assistance in the field of security, modern military equipment in all areas according to needs and economic assistance, and will also impose sanctions on Russia, including economic ones.

The agreement can be terminated by notifying the other country in writing of the intention to terminate its validity. The Agreement will terminate six months after the date of receipt of such notification.