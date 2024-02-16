In Ukraine, artificial intelligence was used for the first time to diagnose tuberculosis

For the first time in Ukraine, artificial intelligence began to be used to diagnose tuberculosis in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Sumy regions.

This was reported in the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Artificial intelligence performs automatic analysis by reading X-ray images and displays areas of potential pathology in the form of a heat map of the lungs — this allows detection of lesions with a probability of one to 100 percent.

Artificial intelligence for processing diagnostic data is successfully used in more than 40 countries of the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tuberculosis is the second leading cause of death in the world. Diagnosis, early detection of the disease and discipline in following the doctorʼs recommendations are the key to successful treatment.

Currently, Ukraine belongs to the group of countries with a high level of tuberculosis.