Aleksander Lukashenko announced the “detention of saboteurs” on the border with Ukraine

The President of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko declared about the alleged detention of saboteurs on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

According to him, several Ukrainian citizens were detained this morning, who allegedly sneaked through the swamps through the Belarusian border with the help of drones. Lukashenko says that they were dropping explosives to "sabotage" Russia and Belarus. He also noted that Belarusians were among the "saboteurs".

"A counter-terrorist operation has just ended, which you did not even notice. And good. Itʼs none of your business. You have to work calmly, do your job. The Chekist military operation has just ended. All the saboteurs were detained," Lukashenko noted.

The State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) reacted. They say that Lukashenko continues to play along with the Russians, in particular to shift the emphasis and make Ukraine the aggressor, but his statements have no real basis.

"Lukashenko continues to play on the side of terrorist Russia. His words today are another confirmation of this. Of course, they can make us smile, but for his internal audience, he needs to make such appeals to point out, albeit without grounds, that there is a threat coming from Ukraine," said the spokesman of SBSU Andrii Demchenko in a comment to "Ukrainian Pravda".