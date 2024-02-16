The murder of a Ukrainian basketball player in Germany: the police arrested three more suspects

In Germany, law enforcement officers arrested three more suspects in the murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov.

The press service of the local police writes about it.

On the morning of December 16, the police detained a 14-year-old German of Greek origin from Herne, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old Syrian, both from Gelsenkirchen.

Before that, the law enforcement officers questioned many witnesses, evaluated the seized evidence, and checked the video surveillance cameras.

All those arrested are suspected of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm. The Homicide Unit is also investigating whether the detainees may be involved in other similar crimes.

On the evening of February 10, Ukrainian basketball players Volodymyr Yermakov and Artem Kozachenko were attacked with knives on Oberhausen Street. The latter managed to survive, and Yermakov died from his injuries. Initially, the German police detained a 15-year-old German-Turkish schoolboy, who is already known to the law enforcement officers due to several attacks and robberies. Law enforcement officers believe that a quarrel broke out between the Ukrainians and other teenagers.