BILD: The suspect in the murder of basketball player Yermakov is a 15-year-old schoolboy

German media BILD learned the details of what happened to Ukrainian basketball players Volodymyr Yermakov and Artem Kozachenko. They write there that the German police suspect a 15-year-old German-Turkish schoolboy, who is already known to the law enforcement officers due to several attacks and robberies, in the murder of Yermakov.

Two Ukrainians were allegedly traveling on a bus from the CentrO shopping center to the main railway station around eight in the evening on February 10. At the station, they ran into other young people.

According to the police, there was a quarrel between them, as two more schoolchildren were injured, namely a 14-year-old Syrian boy and a 13-year-old Lebanese girl. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly inflicted a total of nine stab wounds to the chest and stomach of both athletes.

Volodymyr Yermakov died from his injuries, Artem Kozachenko is in the hospital, his condition has been stabilized, there is no threat to life.