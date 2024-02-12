An attacker suspected of murdering a Ukrainian basketball player was detained in Germany

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko informed that the German police have already detained the attacker who is suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov.

Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on Facebook.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine took special control over the investigation of the murder. The Consulate General in Dusseldorf held talks with the chief of police in the city of Essen. The consuls called for the criminal to be brought to justice as soon as possible. Currently, the case is under investigation.

The consular institution is also monitoring the treatment of the injured Ukrainian basketball player Artem Kozachenko. He is being treated at the hospital in Essen. The condition is stable, there are no threats to life.