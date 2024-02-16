Hungary will join the Mine Action Coalition of Ukraine

Hungary has joined the Mine Action Coalition of Ukraine, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky announced on his Facebook page.

"In war-torn Ukraine, demining is one of the most urgent tasks affecting the everyday life of the population. The defense forces of Hungary will contribute to the activities of the Coalition led by Lithuania by conducting mine countermeasures training," the minister said.

In total, there will be 20 NATO member states in this coalition. Its main task is to help both in humanitarian demining in liberated territories and in combat demining on the contact line.

The creation of the Mine Action Coalition of Ukraine was announced on February 15 following the results of the 19th meeting of the "Ramstein" format.