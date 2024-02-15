Singer Taisiia Povaliy announced suspicion for supporting the war

The singer Taisiia Povaliy was charged with three articles — incitement to war (Article 436 of the Criminal Code), justification of aggression (Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code) and collaborationism (Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code). She faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Povaliy left for Russia on the eve of the invasion, received a Russian passport there and publicly supported the war. In the interview, she praised Putin and called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine. She also tried to discredit the Ukrainian defenders who participated in the battles for Kyiv. In September 2023, Povaliy gave a concert in occupied Luhansk.

Since Povaliy is currently in Russia, she will be prosecuted after her arrest.