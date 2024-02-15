Zelensky is going on a “European tour”. There will be negotiations with state leaders and big businesses

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany and France on February 16 for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron.

This was reported in the Office of the President.

The next day, February 17, Volodymyr Zelensky will speak on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference and hold a series of bilateral meetings on its sidelines.

He has scheduled talks with the vice president of the USA, the president of the Czech Republic, the prime minister of Denmark, the prime minister of the Netherlands and other leaders of states and big businesses.

Recently, the French media wrote that the French government can hand over Dassault Mirage 2000D fighters at the request of Ukraine. They also expect that Zelensky will discuss weapons in Germany and France, and with Macron, precisely Mirage fighters for the Armed Forces.

The French Air Force fleet has 195 fighters (96 Rafale and 99 Mirage 2000 series 5, C and D). The French Navy also has 40 aircraft. The French Air Force is now decommissioning the Mirage and replacing them with Rafale aircraft.