Negotiations between Zelensky and Putin and two-tier NATO. Bloomberg found out Trumpʼs priorities if he wins the election

If Donald Trump wins the US presidential elections in November 2024, he considers pressure on Russia and Ukraine to force the parties to negotiations, as well as the idea of a two-tier NATO, as priorities.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources familiar with Trumpʼs plans.

The Republican wants to bring the Russian Federation and Ukraine to the negotiating table at the beginning of a possible new presidential term. One of the advisers said that this could be facilitated by the promise of the United States to stop military aid to Ukraine and the Russian threat to increase support for the Armed Forces if Ukraine refuses. Another lever of influence on the Russian Federation can be the strengthening of sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia.

As for NATO, Trump wants to reduce US commitments to the Alliance. He discussed with advisers a model where Article 5ʼs defense of any Allies attacked would apply only to those nations that spend 2% of their GDP on defense.

Some of Trumpʼs allies are also in favor of imposing new tariffs on NATO members who are "lagging behind." The publication writes that such changes, if implemented, will radically change European security and lead to the split of NATO.