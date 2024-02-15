SBU detained an engineer who wanted to hand over the latest military developments to the special services of Russia and Iran

In Mykolaiv, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the engineer-designer of the strategic enterprise "Ukroboronprom", who planned to transfer the latest developments of Ukraine in the field of military shipbuilding to the special services of Russia and Iran.

This was reported by SBU press service.

The special service conducted a multi-level operation and arrested the engineer red-handed. He copied the secret technical documentation of the developments and was supposed to give it to two "clients" at once. The first is a Russian who works at one of the machine-building plants of the Russian Federation and cooperates with the special services of the Russian Federation, the second is a citizen of Iran, who was previously convicted of espionage in Ukraine.

These "clients" operated separately from each other. From the engineer, they wanted to receive Ukrainian developments in order to establish their own serial production of components for ships. Counter-intelligence acted in advance and exposed the engineer in a timely manner. During the search, a phone was seized from him, on which he used to copy documents.

The man was informed of suspicion of treason. He faces life imprisonment. He is currently in custody and awaiting trial.