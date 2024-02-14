In Kharkiv, due to constant missile attacks, the ceiling of the “Sportyvna” metro station began to leak

At the “Sportyvna” metro station in Kharkiv, a ceiling leak occurred due to Russian attacks. Long-term repair work began at the station.

The press service of the Kharkiv metro reports that landslides are occurring in the city due to constant rocket attacks on Kharkiv, and due to the fact that there were multiple hits in the immediate vicinity of the "Sportyvna" metro station, the ceiling began to leak. Currently, it does not pose a threat to flooding and transportation safety.

During the repair, the central pedestrian crossing from the “Sportyvna” station to the “Metrobudivnyk” station is closed. Side crossing is open for passengers.