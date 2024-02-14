General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 060 invaders and 66 of their artillery systems

71 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian and Russian troops over the past day. Russia lost 1 060 occupiers, nine tanks, 66 artillery systems, etc.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian fighters repelled Russian attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, control points, and three areas of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, seven artillery vehicles, three air defense vehicles, three control points, two ammunition warehouses and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Russian occupiers.

In the meantime, the Russians launched three missile and 159 air strikes, carried out 162 attacks from multiple rocket systems.