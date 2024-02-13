Ukraine nationalized the assets of the Russian oligarch Savvidi worth almost a million dollars

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court allowed the nationalization of the assets of a Russian oligarch of Greek origin, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported, but did not name him. From the known data, it follows that it is most likely about Ivan Savvidi.

All corporate shares of PJSC "Pentopak" and subsidiary company "Atlantis-Pak Ukraine" were withdrawn into the income of Ukraine, and a complex of non-residential premises, vehicles, money in bank accounts were nationalized. In total, 23.4 million hryvnias ($616,000) and $345,000.

The investigation established that the Russian oligarch was involved in anti-Ukrainian activities, and after the start of the full-scale war, he repeatedly provided charitable assistance to the DPR from Russia.

The SBI conducted an investigation into the fact of financing actions for the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional system of Ukraine and the legalization of property obtained through crime (Part 4 of Article 110-2, Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code).