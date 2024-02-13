The US Senate is close to the final vote on the aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

The US Senate is close to the final vote on the $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The Hill and Ukrainian Ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova write about it.

With a majority of 66 votes against the required minimum of 60, the Senate cleared the last procedural hurdle and limited debate on the bill to 30 hours, after which the document can be put to a vote. That is, senators ended a protracted debate on the aid package, setting a final vote for Feb. 14 to send it to the House of Representatives.

Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer may propose a final vote as early as February 13.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson criticized the package, expressing doubts about its passage in the chamber. Both houses of the US Congress must approve the legislation before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.