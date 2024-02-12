Zelenskyi: Ukraine will increase the number of mobile anti-aircraft fire groups

According to the results of the Staff meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine will increase the number of mobile air defense fire groups that repel Shahed kamikaze drone attacks.

Today, February 12, the president held the first meeting of the Staff with the participation of new military commanders. Chief Commissar Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Bargylevych, together with the commanders of the areas, reported on the situation at the front. There was a detailed report on the protection of critical infrastructure (energy, heat supply facilities, water supply) — everything that is a constant target for Russian missiles and drones.

"To add more protection, weʼre adding more power, more capabilities to our mobile fire groups. Letʼs increase the number of such groups. They are one of the foundations of our defense against Russian terror, and I am grateful to all who serve in, train and assist mobile fire teams," the president said.

There was also a report on providing all units with shells, drones and electronic warfare.

"Anyone in Ukraine who can produce effective electronic warfare systems deserves full state support — at all levels," he added.