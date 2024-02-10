NYT: Ukrainian air defense has a stockpile of missiles until March

The US believes that without new supplies, Ukraine has a stockpile of air defense missiles only until March.

This is written by The New York Times with reference to unnamed American officials.

According to them, it will be at least several months before the lack of aid affects the course of hostilities. At the same time, they note that without Western assistance, "it is difficult to imagine how the Defense Forces will be able to hold their positions."

Interlocutors of the publication are convinced that by March it may be difficult for Ukraine to carry out local counterattacks.

At the same time, officials say that it will be difficult for Russia to "quickly build up sufficient potential to carry out a large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine." Instead, the Russians can "clumsily and disjointedly" advance, but with a high threshold of losses among their own troops.

Aid from the USA

US military aid to Ukraine was exhausted at the end of 2023. Last year in October, Joe Biden submitted a request to Congress for the allocation of $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion is intended for Ukraine, mostly for the purchase of weapons from the United States. The rest of the funds from the package were intended for Israel, aid to the Asia-Pacific region, humanitarian measures in the Gaza Strip, etc.

However, the request was not approved due to political disputes. Then representatives of the Congress and the White House began to work on the text of the bill, which, in particular, will contain the demand of the Republicans to strengthen the security of the US borders. Already on February 7, he did not get the necessary 60 votes in the Senate.

The next day, the Upper House of the US Congress passed a decision that enables the restoration of aid to Ukraine — the bill offers $60 billion for the country — and the House of Representatives must vote next.