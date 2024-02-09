Hungarian and Polish farmers are on strike — they are against the continuation of duty-free exports from Ukraine

Hungarian and Polish farmers staged strikes on the borders with Ukraine. They demand to cancel the duty-free export of Ukrainian products, which the European Commission allowed for another year.

The Hungarian publication VG and the Polish Gazeta write about it.

Agrarians in Hungary are blocking the crossing point "Zakhon — Chop", in Poland — "Medyka — Szegyni", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Jagodin". The latter plan to protest for a month, they brought agricultural machinery to the border.

The Poles are also going to prevent the transshipment of Ukrainian agricultural goods from rail to road transport at the Khrubeshuv — Volodymyr-Volynsky checkpoint, the State Customs Service reported.

At the same time, Polish farmers are blocking roads throughout the country. Tractors drive out into the street.

Farmers claim that Ukrainian products do not meet EU standards, most of them contain GMOs, and they are cheap, so local producers may go bankrupt.