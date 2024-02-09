The MP Mazurashu left the party “Servant of the People”

The MP Georgiy Mazurashu left the “Servant of the People” party, but intends to remain in the faction, despite the fact that his colleagues do not support his legislative initiatives. The MP became non-partisan on January 24, but he announced it only now.

Mazurashu noted that he joined the party in 2021 to "cleanse the government, but his hopes were not fulfilled."

"As for the faction, I remain in it. I would not really like to leave, although it is actually quite uncomfortable to be there together with some persons who, in my opinion, work against the interests of Ukraine and the people. And most importantly, during 4 years, 5 months and 12 days of working in the parliament, my native faction never once supported any of my legislative initiatives," the politician wrote.

He is outraged by the fact that more than 70 of his draft laws were ignored, in particular, an alternative to the draft law on mobilization. Mazurashu called the government bill unconstitutional and anti-people.