Large-scale air exercises of six countries have started in the Pacific Ocean

The annual US-led Cope North air exercise began at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. More than 80 military aircraft and about three thousand servicemen from six countries — Japan, Australia, France, Canada, South Korea and the United States — are taking part in them.

This is reported by Yonhap.

On the first day, a coalition of 33 aircraft, including two South Korean CN-235 transport aircraft, staged an "elephant walk," an act of force to show the militaryʼs high readiness and training. Dozens of planes are brought to the runway and they follow each other at a short distance. Such a maneuver requires a high level of pilots.

"During the exercise, we aim to aggressively practice the deployment of combat air forces and mobile air forces together with all six participating nations. Our network of alliances and partnerships remains the backbone of global security,” said Lt. Col. David Overstreet.

The training will last until February 23. South Korean troops will take part in air medical evacuation, troop and cargo landing exercises, and conduct joint flights with French troops.