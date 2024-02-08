Great Britain continues duty-free trade with Ukraine

Great Britain will continue duty-free trade with Ukraine on almost all goods until 2029, providing further favorable trading conditions after the start of a major war with the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Reuters.

Britain canceled tariffs on trade with Ukraine after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukrainian territories. This agreement was supposed to expire in March of this year, but it was extended for another five years for almost all goods. Exceptions are eggs and poultry — duty-free trade for these products was extended for two years.

"This deal provides much-needed long-term economic support to Ukraine, its businesses and people — critical to its recovery," said Junior Trade Secretary Greg Hands, adding that Britainʼs support would continue "for as long as it takes".