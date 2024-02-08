The Defense Forces eliminated more than 900 invaders and repelled 92 attacks over the past day

Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske. The Defense Forces repelled 92 attacks over the past day, as the General Staff reported.

The largest number of them, 27, are in the districts of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka. Another 22 attacks were repelled in the Maryinka direction. Also, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks near Nevelskyi and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repulsed three attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by the occupiers near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The total combat losses of the Russians on February 7, 2024 approximately amounted to:

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.