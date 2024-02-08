Air defense shot down 11 out of 17 drones overnight. There were hits in Odesa and Mykolaiv

At night, the Russians attacked Odessa with drones. An unfinished high-rise building and an educational institution were damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

In Mykolaiv, more than 20 residential buildings — private and multi-story buildings, office premises and a private enterprise — were damaged. There are also consequences on the territory of the utility company.

According to the Air Force, on the night of February 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. The Air Force and Defense Forces managed to destroy 11 drones within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.