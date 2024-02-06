The Insider publishes a series of investigations into how the Fifth Service of the FSB recruited European politicians. In particular, the leadership of the Italian party "League of the North", whose leader Matteo Salvini is a member of the Italian government. The party negotiated funding with employees of the Fifth Service and held secret meetings in Moscow. Due to the fact that it was possible to prove the participation of an active FSB employee in these meetings, the investigation of the international corruption case can be resumed in Italy.

The leader of the "League of the North" party, Matteo Salvini, repeatedly called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia, was photographed in a T-shirt with the image of Putin on Red Square, and often visited Moscow. Now he is the deputy prime minister of Italy.

The meeting took place in Moscowʼs "Metropolis" in October 2018. Matteo Salviniʼs right-hand man Gianluca Savoini was there. At the time, Salvini was Italyʼs vice-prime minister and minister of the interior, and now he is the minister of transport. Savoini promised to support Russia and talked about the shared values of the Kremlin and the European far-right.

After negotiations, the parties concluded an agreement — Russian companies connected to Putinʼs entourage transfer €65 million to the "Northern League" through fictitious schemes. It is not known whether this agreement was concluded. However, during 2018-2019, Savoini and his fellow party member Claudio DʼAmico flew to Moscow more than once a month and stayed there for a day. Presumably, they flew in to collect the money.