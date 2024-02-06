SSO fighters blew up a Russian mining platform in the Black Sea

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces landed on a mining platform near the occupied Crimea and blew it up. There the occupiers placed a radar station and equipment for enhancing the operation of drones.

This platform was used by the Russians to enhance the operation of drones — in particular, to increase the range and radius of operation of the reconnaissance drone. From there, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure facilities in southern Ukraine. In addition, the Russians also installed a radar station for detecting surface objects "Neva-B" — with its help, they monitored the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The special operation was carried out in the zone of constant patrolling by the Russian aviation and navy. At night, the boats of the 73rd Marine Center of the SSO came up close to the mining platform and mined it. Then it was blown up.

It was possible to seize important equipment of the Russians and blow up the mast with the antenna. This special operation made the movement of ships safer and limited the capabilities of the Russians in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.