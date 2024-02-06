Minister Fedorov: Neither e-summons nor elections are planned in “Diia”

There are no plans to issue e0summons or conduct elections on the Unified State Services Portal "Diia" and in the application of the same name.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Neither e-summons nor elections are planned," he emphasized.

At the same time, they plan to open the code in February: "From the point of view of openness, transparency and technology, this is a very important step. We worked on it for a long time. It will be open source and developers from all over the world will be able to see how ʼDiiaʼ works."

Fedorov also said that "Diia" plans to launch a patient office in the near future so that people can quickly receive information when making an appointment with a doctor, during an appointment with a doctor, about prescriptions, etc.