The Defense Forces eliminated more than a thousand invaders and repelled 126 attacks over the past day

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Robotyne, and Krynky.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military claims that 126 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. In the direction of Kupyansk, eight attacks were repulsed in the Sinkivka area.

Near Kreminna, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 20 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka.

Near Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka districts.

The Russians do not abandon their attempts to surround Avdiivka, they suffer huge losses, the Defense Forces repelled 45 assaults in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

Also, 26 attacks were repelled in the districts of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka near Maryinka. In Zaporizhzhia, two assaults near Robotyne failed.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, Ukrainian units are expanding the bridgehead in Krynky.

Last day, the Russian army lost 1 020 soldiers and officers, as well as 103 pieces of equipment and 18 artillery systems.

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.