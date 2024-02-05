”Shakhtar” will create a football team for military personnel with amputations

Shakhtar Football Club has announced the creation of a football team for soldiers with amputations.

This was announced by Shakhtar General Director Serhiy Palkin.

With this project, the club aims to support Ukrainian military personnel who were disabled during the war. Serhiy Palkin cites the figure of 50,000 military personnel with amputations.

"Adaptive football is a common practice all over the world. As a socially responsible club, we strive to create all the conditions so that the heroes who sacrificed their health while protecting the country from the enemy could return to a normal and active life," the general director wrote.