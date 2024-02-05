Foreign volunteers were banned from entering some dangerous communities in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, foreign volunteers were banned from entering a number of dangerous communities — now this must be agreed with the regional military administration and the military command. This was preceded by the death of two French volunteers during the shelling of Berislav.

This was reported by the Kherson regional military administration.

Representatives of foreign consular institutions or representative offices of international organizations will not be allowed to enter the settlements that are constantly being shelled by the Russian army.

The ban applies to the following settlements: Kizomys, Veletenske, Berehove, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Priozerne, Komyshany, Zymyvnyk, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Novotyaginka, Ivanivka, Tyaginka, Lviv, Olhivka, Burgunka, Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Kozatske, Vesele, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Red Lighthouse, Novokairy, Respublikanets, Mylové, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Dudchany, Havrylivka, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka and Osokorivka.

What preceded

On February 1, two French volunteers from the HEKS EPER organization were killed in Berislav (Kherson Region). At that time, three more Frenchmen and a Ukrainian were wounded. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the dead were helping local victims, and French leader Emmanuel Macron called the shelling cowardice.

Due to the death of two Frenchmen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France summons the Russian ambassador Oleksiy Meshkov. Meshkov will be protested, the invasion and disinformation campaign that Russia launched against Paris will be condemned. Moscow began to actively accuse and pressure France in the information field due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine.