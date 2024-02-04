Alyona alyona and Jerry Heil won the National Selection for Eurovision 2024. They will represent Ukraine

Alyona alyona and Jerry Heil won the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with the song "Teresa & Maria". In the end, they scored 21 points — 10 points from the jury and 11 from the audience through voting in the "Diia" application.

The other ten participants have the following points:

Voting in the Diya application was not without difficulties. The results were supposed to be known on February 3, but due to a significant flow of people willing to vote, the "Diia" system could not survive. Mstislav Banik, head of the development of electronic services at the Ministry of Digital Affairs, said that there were 24,000 requests per second. As a result, 1,167,176 Ukrainians voted. Banik assured that the overload had no effect on the results.