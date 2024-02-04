Zelensky introduced the new head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration — the former mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov

On Sunday, February 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Zaporizhzhia region, where he visited the positions of soldiers of the 65th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Robotyne, and also held a meeting with the military command and heads of law enforcement agencies in the region. At the beginning of the meeting, he introduced the new head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration — the former mayor of the now-occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

This is reported by the Office of the President.

Zelensky noted the importance of the regional leadership working directly on the ground and having a good understanding of the specifics of the region. He emphasized that it is necessary to bring the process of building fortifications to the required level, to create the number of jobs in the region at the level of pre-war indicators and to focus on solving the urgent needs of the residents of the region, such as the organization of training and the restoration of housing.

Fedorov thanked for the trust. "My main goal is that all people who really want to return home can do so as soon as possible. But even in front-line Zaporizhzhia, life must go on. People should believe in Zaporizhzhia and our state, Ukraine," he said.