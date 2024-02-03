In Russia, the Tu-95 pilot was shot. He was firing missiles over Ukraine

In the Russian city of Engels, the commander of the Tu-95 strategic bomber crew, Major Oleg Stegachov, was shot.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Stegachov is directly involved in missile attacks on civilian objects in Ukraine. Whether the occupier survived is unknown.

"We remind you that retribution awaits all war criminals. We know your names, addresses, car numbers, routes and habits," GUR emphasized.