Pro-Putin actor Miloš Biković will not appear in the third season of the series “White Lotus”

Serbian actor Miloš Biković, who supports the annexation of Crimea and received Russian citizenship, will not appear in the third season of the series "White Lotus" from HBO.

The company terminated the contract with the Putinist artist, as “Deadline” reports.

Biković was supposed to play a small role of Valentin, a Russian yoga trainer who works in a hotel in Thailand. After termination of the contract, the role will be rewritten. The publication notes that the decision to terminate work with the actor was made almost a week after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized HBO regarding Bikovićʼs casting.

"HBO, is it okay for you to work with someone who supports genocide and violates international law?" the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted at the time.

On his page in the X social network, Biković confirmed the information about the termination of the contract and complained that an "information campaign" was being conducted against him. In his publication, the actor did not condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine.