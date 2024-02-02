Head of the IAEA: Iran has slowed down production of highly enriched uranium

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi informed that Iran has reduced the rate of production of highly enriched uranium.

In a commentary for The New York Times, Grossi noted that Iran is still adding to its supply uranium enriched to 60% purity, which can be quickly enriched to the level needed to produce nuclear weapons. However, the surge that began immediately after Israelʼs hostilities in the Gaza Strip has subsided.

"They are still restocking, but more slowly," noted the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Itʼs not clear exactly when the uranium production slowdown began — presumably because Iran is worried that its nuclear fuel enrichment program could become a major military target.

“Iranian authorities appear to be carefully adjusting their uranium enrichment activities to stay just below the threshold for weapons-grade material. This usually means uranium enriched to 90%, but weapons can be created on fuel enriched somewhat below this level," the journalists added.

Iran is the only country that enriches uranium to such a high level while claiming not to produce nuclear weapons. In addition, the country obstructs IAEA inspections.