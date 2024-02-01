In three regions, the incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 exceeded the epidemic threshold

The incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 exceeded the epidemic threshold in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

During the previous week, that is, from January 22 to 28, 185 402 Ukrainians fell ill with ARVI, flu and COVID-19, of which 96 120 were children under the age of 17. During the week, 3 492 patients were diagnosed with coronavirus infection, 6 120 people were hospitalized, 2 607 of them were children.

There is the average level in five regions: Vinnytsia, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, and Chernihiv. In other regions, there is a non-epidemic level.

Among patients with coronavirus infection, 34 deaths were recorded, eight — among patients with influenza. All the deceased did not have preventive vaccinations against influenza and were not vaccinated against COVID-19.