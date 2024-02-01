At night, the enemy launched four Shaheds over Ukraine. There are two hits in the Kharkiv region

At night, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using four Shahed-136/131 attack drones. This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

All drones flew to Kharkiv at 23:15. Two of them were shot down, the other two hit the territory of a civilian industrial facility in the Osnovyansky district.

At 9:56 p.m., in Velykyi Burluk village of Kupyansky district, the occupiers hit the central district hospital with two anti-tank guns. One guided aerial bomb fell near the facility, and the second hit directly into the building.

At that moment, 38 people were in the hospital, including 33 patients, and there are two lying-down case. Another 5 people are civilian personnel. The facade of the building, windows and roof were damaged. Four victims were given first aid on the spot.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that last day the enemy launched 94 air and 8 missile strikes, fired 97 rocket salvo missiles at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire. As a result of the attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population.